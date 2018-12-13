This arrest could have huge ramifications for other refugees who have been granted asylum by Australia. We need answers.

Hakeem Al-Araibi being escorted from a courthouse in Bangkok (Image: AP/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Over the last 10 days, the media has scrambled to get any answer of depth to the questions that have arisen after the arrest of Hakeem Al-Araibi. Al-Araibi is a Bahraini semi-professional soccer player who was granted refugee status in Australia last year. He was arrested when entering Thailand for a holiday with his wife, despite receiving approval for the trip from the Australian government.

It seems no government department comms teams will explain why the refugee was subject to the Interpol red notice, and lawyers in Australia and overseas say the act contravenes Interpol's own regulations. The act of issuing red notices against refugees on behalf of the country they fled from (in Al-Araibi's case, Bahrain) is banned.