As Hard Quiz and Mad As Hell finish, what will save us from the long summer nights?

Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell (Image: ABC)

The last night of real TV before mid-January and it was quiet in the house. The ABC’s Hard Quiz (913,000 nationally) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (884,000 nationally) finished. Tomorrow Tonight very earnestly told 634,000 of us that North Korea was a worry. I tried to watch the remake of the Magnificent Seven on Nine last night -- 640,000 stayed to watch an atrocity. The remake of Robin Hood (382,000) was another disaster. Not even Cate Blanchett could save that turkey.

In the morning Sunrise hit 500,000 national viewers for the first time in ages (outside of the Commonwealth Games, so probably the first time in a year or more). Today was left behind on 321,000 nationally and 220,000 in the metros. In the regions, the morning had News Breakfast with 104,000 viewers, and ABC News just nipped past Today with 101,000. In the evening it was a clear win for Seven’s 6pm News with 494,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 469,000, Home and Away was on 343,000, then the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 314,000.