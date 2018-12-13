News Corp, Nine, One Nation and the Liberal Party owe taxpayers half a million dollars.
That was the amount of money wasted on the Inquiry into the Competitive Neutrality of the National Broadcasters, designed to provide a pretext for a radical attack on the functions of the ABC and SBS, and smooth the passage of the government's cross-media laws by getting Pauline Hanson, and her implacable hatred of the ABC, on board.
