A joint attack on the ABC by the Liberals, One Nation and the commercial media sector has fallen apart due to lack of actual evidence.

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

News Corp, Nine, One Nation and the Liberal Party owe taxpayers half a million dollars.

That was the amount of money wasted on the Inquiry into the Competitive Neutrality of the National Broadcasters, designed to provide a pretext for a radical attack on the functions of the ABC and SBS, and smooth the passage of the government's cross-media laws by getting Pauline Hanson, and her implacable hatred of the ABC, on board.