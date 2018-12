The Greens have been almost completely removed from Victoria's upper house. But it's good news for Labor.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Seventeen days on, with yesterday's resolution of counting for the Legislative Council, the real winner of the Victorian election can now be confirmed.

His name is Glenn Druery, staffer to Senator Derryn Hinch and preference manipulator extraordinaire.