If anyone is going to try and direct the reactionary/single-issue parties as a unit — and one wonders who that would be — they’re going to have to keep them all together, all the time.

Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

The results for Victoria’s upper house, the legislative council, are in -- and it’s a measure of how dire the system is that waiting for the final placements was not unlike clutching your lotto ticket on a Saturday night, and seeing if your numbers came up.

As Poll Bludger William Bowe outlines, the "one-above-the-line" group ticket voting system has delivered a doozy. Eighteen out of the 40 members are Labor, 10 are Liberal, one National -- and a crossbench comprised of one Green, three for Derryn Hinch Justice Party, two Liberal Democrats, one for Transport Matters, one for Sustainable Australia, one for Animal Justice, one for Eats Roots and Leaves (sorry, we mean Shooters, Fishers and Farmers) and Fiona Patten of the Reason Party clawing her way back in, in Northern Metro.