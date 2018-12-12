CAPITAL
Remember innovation and agility? They’re not just hastily abandoned terms from The Five Minutes of Malcolm but representative of an entire agenda to shape language to support capitalism. At least according to a new book. And with competition now the biggest issue in capitalism (I’ve arbitrarily decided that; no correspondence will be entered into), is trust-busting — which Australia appears doomed not to have as the government backs down to big business — the answer to the dominance of large corporations? But be careful what you wish for: an American academic warns anti-trust laws can be used against the workers that many — including some on the right — say need help against powerful corporations.
Meanwhile, this describes literally one of my (many) ideas of hell: Laurie Penny forensically dissects a cruise with cryptocurrency spruikers.
