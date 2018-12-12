Political infighting over climate change and carbon pricing has cost the Australian public dearly in terms of reducing carbon emissions and the cost of energy.

Australian households and businesses pay far more for their energy than their US counterparts and this disparity is making us uncompetitive on the world stage, according to a report from the University of Sydney’s United States Studies Centre.

In the report, entitled “It doesn't have to be this way: Australia’s energy crisis, America’s energy surplus” the authors found that Australian households and businesses paid up to three times more for their energy than their counterparts in the US. In a globalised economy like Australia’s, high energy costs posed an immediate threat to industries such as manufacturing, chemicals and steel, which consume high levels of energy, they said. A 25% increase in electricity generation prices and domestic gas prices would cost more than 33,000 Australian jobs and 1.15% of GDP.