Why are the Nationals so afraid of a federal ICAC? Is it because of their long history of maladministration and rorting grants?

It received little attention due to the chaos within the government, but federal Nationals recently made some of the more extraordinary comments of recent political times. They are opposed to a federal anti-corruption body because they are terrified it will investigate the way in which they pork-barrel National electorates with government grants. Exercising ministerial discretion to ignore departmental advice in allocating grants, they fear, will be investigated as corruption. Barnaby Joyce warned that "every time you do something, it has the potential to call corruption - when it's actually a political decision to bring some parity to people in regional areas." Queensland MP George Christensen demanded infrastructure grants -- worth billions of dollars a year across the Commonwealth via a variety of programs -- be wholly exempted from the remit of an integrity body.

As the Nationals know perfectly well, this is a furphy. The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in NSW has been clear that ministers have the discretion to act contrary to departmental advice. This was confirmed by ICAC following its report into NSW Labor's coal mine lease scandal. ICAC's concern was about ministers pressuring officials to change their advice, not disagreeing with them. Indeed, the current ICAC regulations in NSW explicitly enshrine the right of ministers to disagree with their departments.