Who will buy the former Fairfax regional papers, including The Canberra Times, and how much will they sell for?

(Image: Unsplash/Claudio Schwarz)

Nine's intentions for the former Fairfax regional and community newspapers -- Australian Community Media (ACM) -- have been one of the hottest topics to come out of its Fairfax takeover. Prime Media Group, Seven West's regional TV affiliate, is one potential buyer, but would it have the desire or financial backing to do it?

It's a fading asset. Revenue and earnings fell again in 2017-18 and the only way the slump is being offset is continued cost cutting, which was unsuccessful in the year to June. As for the newspapers, Fairfax has already cut all the easy costs it could from them. Any more will be politically dangerous for the buyer or buyers.