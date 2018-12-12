Australian politicians have a track record of trying to restore their reputations through the courts, and this year has been no exception.

It has been a big year in defamation law. Rebel Wilson's record defamation payout was reversed, actors Geoffrey Rush and Craig McLachlan are both suing major newspaper groups, Fairfax is appealing a $300,000 payout awarded to cricketer Chris Gayle, and broadcaster Alan Jones has become an even heavier liability for his radio station's new majority owner Nine.

But it's not just celebrities who've been getting in on the act this year. Australian politicians have a track record of trying to restore their reputations through the courts, and this year has been no exception. These were the most headline-grabbing examples: