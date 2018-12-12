An industry goes to the ACCC.
"I got good news and I got bad news," says the ACCC.
The competition regulator has started from first principles to consider journalism, its social benefits and threats to its business model. But it doesn't get very far with solutions.
One day after the government filibustered proposed changes to medical transfers from Nauru, human rights lawyers have filed two class action suits alleging "torture", "persecution" and "other inhumane acts".
Seven moves to terminate employee agreement amid cost cuts, falling share price
Yet another company is using "extraordinary" hard ball negotiation tactics with their staff, this time in the media.
The disturbing new national security law that no one is talking about
The encryption fiasco isn't the only capitulation recently made in the name of Australia's national security.
The Coalition has an interesting definition of merit
All this talk of merit and women's quotas has made us wonder: is everyone in the Liberal Party really there on skill, achievement and political nous alone?
The Guardian’s WikiLeaks ‘expose’ only revealed its own incompetence
The Guardian has disgraced itself utterly, and trashed its "facts are sacred" mantra in this, its latest obsessive pursuit of WikiLeaks.
