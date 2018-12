As always, Crikey's prestigious end-of-year awards nominees are a mixed field of arsehats and heroes.

Congratulations to all nominees (Image: Nattakorn Maneerat/Getty)

The nominees for Australia's (if not the world's) most prestigious awards -- the 2018 Arsehat of the Year and 2018 Person of the Year -- were harder to narrow down than you might imagine.

While both 2016 and 2017 delivered an apocalyptic feeling that everything was unraveling, at least events felt like they meant something.