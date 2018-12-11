Good morning, early birds. Bill Shorten would end temporary protection visas and fast-track citizenship for Australia's "legacy caseload" asylum seekers if elected, and Theresa May faces yet more Brexit hurdles. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

SHORT(EN) PATH TO CITIZENSHIP

Labor leader Bill Shorten would grant permanent protection to Australia’s “legacy caseload” of over 10,000 asylum seekers if elected, in a move that would end years of legal limbo under the Coalition.

The Australian ($) reports that Shorten’s policy, coming almost a decade after the asylum seekers arrived during the Rudd-Gillard governments, would abolish temporary protection visas and grant immediate permanent residency with full work and welfare rights to the remaining 10,600 people of the initial 30,000 inherited by the Coalition. The government had previously created a fast-track system that granted people either three year TPVs or five year safe haven enterprise visas.

BREXIT GOING GREAT

British Prime Minister Theresa May has pulled out of a crucial Brexit vote in order to fend off a humiliating defeat in parliament, in a move that increases the chances the vote may not go ahead until next year — if at all.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Guardian report that May now fights for her political survival, with Conservative party opponents shoring up support over the weekend, and a January 21 deadline for a vote looming. May’s delay follows a ruling from the European Union’s top court that Britain can still revoke its intent to leave.

ROAST BROKE BROADCASTING RULES

Advertising executive and Labor strategist Dee Madigan has again refused to delete a tweet mocking Queensland LNP frontbencher Jarrod Bleijie, after an ethics committee found it broke strict parliamentary broadcasting rules.

The ABC reports that Madigan — who retweeted ABC footage of Bleijie tearing up paper, adding the comment “Your taxes at work. A toddler tantrum for @JarrodBleijieMP” — was disappointed not to be jailed in Queensland Parliament’s old jail cells (now a wine cellar) after the committee did not recommend any further action. Further, it noted bans on sharing parliamentary footage for the purposes of satire had been removed from other, possibly more confident jurisdictions.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’ve always seen parliament as a disadvantage for governments. Peter Dutton

The Home Affairs minister and noted fan of the separation of powers says the quiet part out loud.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

THE COMMENTARIAT

Kids will listen to doctors telling the truth — Matt Noffs and Shelley Smith (Sydney Morning Herald): “In response to Defqon, the government created a Live Music Safety Panel and announced it would be holding a series of consultations with stakeholders. We were invited to attend. Despite being told not to consider pill testing, the panel did listen to us make our case, and I would like to think something came of it; that we’re slowly chipping away at the giant political wall of resistance.”

It’s time to check the data on Google and Facebook ($) — Rod Sims (The Australian): “The business models of Google and Facebook have been stunningly successful. They have, in search and social media, become the way we source much of our information. With a clear commercial focus, and almost imperceptibly, the digital platforms have monetised the attention we pay them by using the data we freely give them.”

The technology, and new thinking, needed for 100 per cent renewable grid — Giles Parkinson (RenewEconomy): “What’s most striking from the discussion with Frischknecht is that the technologies that we need are largely already here. Yes, some of them will fall further in price, and will need to in the case of batteries. But it’s not so much which technologies that will dominate the future energy system – wind, solar and storage – but how we use them that could be the biggest challenge.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

