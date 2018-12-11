Yet another company is using "extraordinary" hard ball tactics negotiations with their staff, this time in the media.

Seven West Media is planning to drop its employee agreement covering penalty rates, rosters and redundancy provisions back to minimum conditions after negotiations with the unions reached a stalemate.

A month after 82% of staff voted against the enterprise agreement offered by Seven, human resources boss Katie McGrath sent an email to staff on Friday, seen by Crikey, telling them the company was preparing to apply for the current agreement to be terminated entirely, should conciliation with the Fair Work Commission fail. The agreement covers about 800 permanent staff and 500 casual staff.