The encryption fiasco isn't the only capitulation recently made in the name of Australia's national security.

Time after time, since 2001, Australia has lengthened its roll call of repressive national security laws. And time after time, Bill Shorten has worn his party's craven willingness to sign up to every piece of half-cooked law the Coalition throws out as a badge of honour.

Over the past week, of course, it’s been all about encryption. Both major parties covered themselves in glory on the last day of Parliament by passing an extremely complex law neither of them have read, understand or give a crap about. But, ignored in the rush to Christmas has been another potentially even worse bit of bipartisan law-making.