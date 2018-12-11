From technology to welfare to refugees, Bill Shorten has plenty to deal with in the lead-up to the national conference.

Last week we looked at all the ticking time-bombs the Liberal Party had neatly surrounded themselves with in the last week of parliament. Through contemptible tactics and opposition cowardice, the Coalition were able to pass their anti-encryption bill and avoid defeat on votes concerning the welfare of refugees. The shambolic, skin-of-the-teeth finale will feel like a victory.

Now we turn our focus to Labor and the possible crises facing leader Bill Shorten in the lead-up to this weekend's Labor Party National Conference. Which of these pots will boil over before the weekend is through?