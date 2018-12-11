A funny thing happened on the way to an apparent de-escalation of the US-China trade war: Meng Wenzhou, the CFO of China’s most successful international company, Huawei Technologies, was arrested in Vancouver at the request of the US government, who wished to extradite her.
It’s an event that is already unsettling global markets at a time when fears for the health of the economies of both the US and China -- and thus the rest of the world -- are rising quickly.
