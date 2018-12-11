It's been two weeks since Scott Morrison told off the school kids of Australia, but its effects will be felt for a long time yet.

Students rally in Sydney against climate inaction (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for “more learning in schools and less activism in schools,”, you probably heard the wowser. His comments were widely reported, broadly decried and tailor-made for memes. Since he addressed a question last month about school children who planned to strike for climate action, another question arises: what the funnel was he thinking?

Perhaps he wasn’t thinking. Perhaps as the policy differences between the two major parties diminish down to nothing, nothing can be thought. Either way, on November 26, 2018, Hansard reads like the most moralising bits of The Swiss Family Robinson, but without the fun of animal husbandry: “We do not support our schools being turned into parliaments”; “Kids should go to school”; “We think kids should be in school learning”.