Does The Guardian’s recent latest "expose" on Julian Assange and WikiLeaks -- currently falling apart in real time -- represent its greatest fail yet, in its long and tempestuous history with the Prisoner of Knightsbridge?
Last week, the paper claimed that Assange had held secret meetings with Trump associate Paul Manafort all the way back in 2012. These deep background stories were soon discredited by embassy security officials of the time.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.