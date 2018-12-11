The Guardian has disgraced itself utterly, and trashed its "facts are sacred" mantra in this, its latest obsessive pursuit of WikiLeaks.

Does The Guardian’s recent latest "expose" on Julian Assange and WikiLeaks -- currently falling apart in real time -- represent its greatest fail yet, in its long and tempestuous history with the Prisoner of Knightsbridge?

Last week, the paper claimed that Assange had held secret meetings with Trump associate Paul Manafort all the way back in 2012. These deep background stories were soon discredited by embassy security officials of the time.