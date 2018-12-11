Back Roads has had another bumper week — in the city and country.

Back Roads' Heather Ewart (Image: ABC iView)

The final two sessions of the fifth day, first cricket test between Australia and India averaged 482,000 on Seven, which is not to be sneered at, considering India won. On Foxtel, the average was 119,000. Murphy Brown on Ten continues to die -- 380,000 nationally is not good enough.

The ABC’s last week of Australian Story, Media Watch and Q&A helped the network run second in the main channels, with Back Roads again the star -- 1.122 million nationally made it the most watched non-news program. It was the third-most watched in the regions with 419,000. The best-of segment that followed was fifth most watched with 363,000, Seven’s 6pm News was on top with 512,000, Seven News/Today Tonight came second with 500,000, and Home and Away came in fifth with 373,000.