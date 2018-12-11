The ACCC is trying to get to grips with how to regulate Google and Facebook. You'd think that would be good news to the groups they're currently dominating...

The ACCC's preliminary report on digital platforms -- or Google and Facebook, mostly -- received extensive attention from both the national newspapers today. This reflects not merely that this area is the intersection of two of the biggest issues in contemporary capitalism (market dominance and exploitation of private information), but that Google and Facebook are now the 800-pound gorillas in a market that Nine and News Corp used to dominate.

Australia's two biggest media companies, now dwarfed and monstered by the digital giants, are desperate for more regulation to hem in Google and Facebook and reduce their capacity to keep taking advertising revenue. Online advertising now dominates Australian advertising revenue (it is 51% of all ad spending; TV is now just 24%) and in 2017, 38% of online ad revenue went to Google and another 17% to Facebook.