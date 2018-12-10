Good morning, early birds. Victoria won't sign up to the government's "flawed" Gonski 2.0 school funding plan, the ACCC calls for a regulatory body to check online giants like Google and Facebook, and a coalition of "oil allies" move to weaken UN consensus on climate change. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

ANDREWS WANTS GONSKI GONE-SKI

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has strongly indicated he will not sign up to the federal government’s Gonski 2.0 school funding proposal, telling Prime Minister Scott Morrison that the deal is “fundamentally flawed” and needs to increase funding for public schools.

Ahead of this Wednesday’s Council of Australian Governments and Education Council meetings in Adelaide, The Age reports that Independent Schools Victoria has criticised Andrews’ potential rejection of the deal as jeopardising the 2019 funding round, while the Victorian government has rejected the federal government’s threat that billions in funds depend on complete state and territory agreements to the deal. Victoria and Queensland are now the only states that have not yet signed up to the proposal, after Northern Territory and Western Australia announced deals last week.