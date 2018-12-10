All this talk of merit and women's quotas has made us wonder: is everyone in the Liberal Party really there on skill, achievement and political nous alone?

There aren’t enough women in the parliamentary party and that is something that needs to be addressed ... Christopher Pyne

Christopher Pyne is usually an articulate man, but listen to the senior Liberal describe his concerns about merit-based preselection and you wouldn't know it. In the above interview with The Advertiser, Pyne said candidates should be selected on merit, “unless you get to the point where we are at now". That is, the merit-based approach has gotten the Liberal Party into a situation that requires abandoning the concept of merit.