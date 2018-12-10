Politicians and the media are both focused on ephemeral issues at the expense of what voters are really concerned about — an economy that is no longer delivering for them.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Sometimes it's hard to tell who is more out of touch: politicians or the media, two self-obsessed industries with deep reputational problems despite their endless self-congratulation. Events last week provided an illustration of the myopia of these two troubled groups.

As much as people in the press gallery -- like me -- hate to admit it, few Australians have much interest in what happens in parliament, or politics more generally. Last week's parliamentary shenanigans -- whether Scott Morrison fleeing in terror from his own parliament on Thursday afternoon, or Labor's craven surrender on the government's encryption backdoor bill -- were a matter of indifference to most voters, and may as well have occurred in Gabon or Mongolia.