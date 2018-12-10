In Australia, traditional media treat news start-ups with condescension, if not open hostility. Meanwhile, New Zealand is building a more diverse and creative ecosystem based on collaboration between old and new.
The emerging cross-Tasman success story is based on practical government support through innovation and production grants, a “sharing is caring” approach led by the country’s public broadcaster and an integrated platform for crowd-funding.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.