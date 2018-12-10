From serious politics to pop culture, there are several bright spots in the New Zealand media landscape. What could we glean from them?

New Zealand outlet The Spinoff spun off its writers Leonie Hayden and Alex Casey into a TV show.

In Australia, traditional media treat news start-ups with condescension, if not open hostility. Meanwhile, New Zealand is building a more diverse and creative ecosystem based on collaboration between old and new.

The emerging cross-Tasman success story is based on practical government support through innovation and production grants, a “sharing is caring” approach led by the country’s public broadcaster and an integrated platform for crowd-funding.