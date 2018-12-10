After a whopping year in the public eye, both Karl Stefanovic and Fairfax papers are finding themselves at the mercy of Nine bosses.

Karl Stefanovic's extravagant wedding was timed almost to the day of his employer Nine's marriage with former newspaper publisher Fairfax Media. But the new partnership didn't win Stefanovic's new colleagues at The Sydney Morning Herald or The Age any special access to his clickbait-friendly big day.

Instead, News Corp's papers had the exclusive for their Sunday front pages, featuring quotes from the bride, Jasmine Yarbrough, on why she's marrying the Today host, her hopes for the four-day wedding celebration in Mexico, and the proposal. The tabloid papers today quote from the ceremony, with a joint byline to Daily Telegraph gossip columnist Jonathon Moran and US correspondent Sarah Blake, from the location.