Early audience figures signal good things ahead for Foxtel and Seven's summer of cricket.

(Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

How did the test cricket travel over the weekend on Seven and Foxtel? Not too shabbily for Seven. Friday day two averaged 607,000, after the day one average of 605,000. Day three averaged 664,000, and yesterday’s exciting day four saw 774,000 people watch across the three sessions of play, with the highest session average of the match being 961,000 for the stumps session (the third most watched program on the day).

On Foxtel, day one averaged 173,000, day two 189,000, day three 194,000 and day four 255,000. The Australian team has helped Seven and Foxtel -- especially offspinner Nathan Lyon, who should have a MVTB award (Most Valuable to Broadcasters).