Crikey readers debate the impact of the government's encryption legislation, and it's impact on the technology sector.

Debate surrounding the government's anti-encryption legislation (and it's effects on the technology sector) continued to rage over the weekend -- not in parliament, but in the Crikey comments section. Many Labor supporters (and those slightly less inclined) aired their grievances about what many see as an infringement on citizens' rights, some didn't see it is as capitulation, and others thought it was a lot of noise about nothing.

John Hall writes: While I am aghast at the apparent stupidity of Labor, perhaps there is method in their madness. It is the disgusting antics of the Coalition that we should be screaming at. In addition, our singular failure to have a bill of citizen rights before any of this citizen surveillance crap being foisted on us is incredibly insensitive and should preclude our government from any right to criticise other nations on human rights in the future.