One day after the government filibustered proposed changes to medical transfers from Nauru, human rights lawyers have filed two class action suits alleging "torture", "persecution" and "other inhumane acts".

Julian Burnside QC, men protesting on Manus Island in 2017.

Local human rights lawyers have launched two class action lawsuits alleging that Australia’s offshore detention regimes demonstrate negligence amounting to crimes against humanity and torture.

Just a day after the government successfully filibustered proposed changes to medical transfers from Nauru, George Newhouse (principal solicitor at the National Justice Project) filed two separate statements of claims at the High Court: one on behalf of a group of refugees and people seeking asylum detained on Nauru, and a second for a group on Manus Island.