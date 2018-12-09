Welcome to For Your Information, where Helen Razer explains a topic of global, local or, occasionally, no significance. Today, Helen asks some tough questions of job interviews.

"Who would be invited to your ideal dinner party?" (Image: Unsplash/Tim Gouw)

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

The purpose of a job interview is to allow an employer to evaluate the personal and professional qualities of a potential employee.

RAZER DEFINITION

The purpose of the job interview today is as it was at the time of its creation: largely for the amusement of the employer. Originally, Thomas Edison. Although notoriously devout in the creation of his own myth as an inventor, it does seem likely that Edison introduced a crucial nuisance to 20th-century recruitment: the psychometric test.