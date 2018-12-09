OFFICIAL DEFINITION
The purpose of a job interview is to allow an employer to evaluate the personal and professional qualities of a potential employee.
RAZER DEFINITION
The purpose of the job interview today is as it was at the time of its creation: largely for the amusement of the employer. Originally, Thomas Edison. Although notoriously devout in the creation of his own myth as an inventor, it does seem likely that Edison introduced a crucial nuisance to 20th-century recruitment: the psychometric test.
