A new survey has found compelling evidence of how racism, homophobia and classism feed broader views of violence against women.

The National Community Attitudes Towards Violence Against Women Survey (NCAS) delivered a number of concerning findings last week. After surveying more than 17,500 people aged 16 and over, the study reported:

a continuing decline in the number of Australians who understand that men are more likely to perpetrate violence than women;

two in five Australians believe gender inequality is exaggerated or no longer a problem;

and two in five Australians believe that women make up false reports of sexual assault in order to punish men.

Buried deeper in the report, however, is analysis that reveals just which factors predict these views.