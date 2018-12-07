After nearly two decades, Seven has crushed Nine's Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Seven has finally had the biggest victory of Australian TV for years. The rise of its cheap and cheerful AFL show The Front Bar has finally seen Nine bite the bullet and axe the AFL Footy Show in its current form to replace it (expensively) with a new version for 2019. Eddie McGuire and Sam Newman, who have become irritants in the eyes of many viewers, will only feature occasionally on the new program next year.

Seven has been trying to beat the AFL Footy Show now for more than two decades -- at times trying programming shifts and then leaving it alone after being defeated. But that changed when Seven moved the modest post-Friday night AFL broadcast studio show, The Front Bar to Thursdays in 2017 at 8.30pm -- right up against the AFL show and McGuire on Nine. The Front Bar beat Nine’s effort repeatedly this year. Towards the end of this year it had tens of thousands of viewers in Melbourne and well over 100,000 nationally.