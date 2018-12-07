Solid if unspectacular numbers for Foxtel on the absorbing first day of the India versus Australia test series.

So, day one of the new cricket broadcasting arrangements. The new commentary teams will take some getting used to, but no problems with the technical side of the coverage. A total of 987,000 watched the final session (on Seven and Foxtel combined), 757,000 watched the middle session and 591,000 the first session.

The Foxtel figures will be a small disappointment -- with no ads in play, the audience was a bit lower than expected, and it is hard to see how Foxtel can recoup its costs without a surge in subscriber numbers. The real test for Foxtel will be how they build the audiences on Saturday and Sunday. Now for the Australian team to play its part by building on the solid first day and winning the test. That will make Seven and Foxtel happier. If India assume the ascendancy, watch the audiences fade.