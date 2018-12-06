Yesterday’s national accounts for the September quarter are the most important pieces of economic data this year, and for all the wrong reasons.
Overall, the economy grew by just 0.3% in the September quarter, bringing annual growth down to 2.8% in seasonally adjusted terms. The 0.3% result was the weakest growth since the negative result of September 2016, hurt by weak business inventory growth, which was nearly flat in the quarter and hacked 0.3% off the GDP result, and a fall in household spending. What household expenditure there was was fuelled by another decrease in the savings rate, while government expenditure helped prop up growth, along with a net export contribution.
