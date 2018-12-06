Scott Morrison promised to remove the legal capacity for discrimination against LGBTIQ students. But his own hang-ups, and the myth of religious freedom being under threat, means he'll break that commitment.

Scott Morrison's inability to think or deal with LGBTIQ issues rationally will yet again cost his government, as he heads into the summer break having broken a promise to end the possibility of religious schools discriminating against LGBTIQ students.

To the extent that it wasn't apparent when he backed the losing side in the marriage equality debate in 2017, Morrison's hang-up about the issue has been clear from the moment he became Prime Minister. When not randomly sounding off, unprompted, on the topic, he has repeatedly stumbled on the issue, especially during the Wentworth by-election campaign.