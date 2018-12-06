Scott Morrison's inability to think or deal with LGBTIQ issues rationally will yet again cost his government, as he heads into the summer break having broken a promise to end the possibility of religious schools discriminating against LGBTIQ students.
To the extent that it wasn't apparent when he backed the losing side in the marriage equality debate in 2017, Morrison's hang-up about the issue has been clear from the moment he became Prime Minister. When not randomly sounding off, unprompted, on the topic, he has repeatedly stumbled on the issue, especially during the Wentworth by-election campaign.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.