From classifieds to morning TV to news-desk assistants and street press, it's lumps of coal all round this Christmas.

It has been a wrenching end to 2018 for Australia's legacy media businesses, and not just because of the fallout from the $3 billion Fairfax Media takeover by Nine Entertainment. About a hundred workers at Australia's media companies have been made redundant in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Foxtel, News Corp and Seven West Media have all cut jobs in the past month, as revenue growth from advertising and circulation slides and digital revenues cannot make up the difference.