Crikey readers discuss the folly of the government's impending encryption bill and fracking in WA.

Crikey readers are not taking the government's impending (and Labor-supported) anti-encryption legislation lying down. Plucking the choice comments from the robust discussion of Bernard Keane's story on the issue was no easy feat, as readers examined every angle. Meanwhile, the introduction of gas fracking to WA reignited old concerns about the practice.

Don_from_Melb writes: It is complete “security theatre”: it seems like the government is “doing something” to make us safer, but in this case all that is happening is that every Australian will be less secure online.