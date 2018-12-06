Dear Labor MPs,
Having watched you wave through possibly the single dumbest piece of technology legislation in Australian history -- quite a big call, I know -- there's really only one question that still intrigues me.
It's high time Labor cut the bullshit and admitted they're just as committed to creating a police state as their opponents.
Crikey readers discuss the folly of the government's impending encryption bill
Encryption bill faces eleventh hour amendments
Good morning, early birds. The government's anti-encryption bill is set to be passed today after last-minute recommendations were tabled
Why does Australia keep making such patently dumb decisions about tech laws?
Australia is yet again the idiot of the global village, handing hackers and criminals a big win with its encryption backdoor legislation. Why are we so dumb?
Politicians want their own special exemption from idiot encryption backdoor bill
Politicians understand the threat to good government from the Coalition's encryption bill. But they are only interested in protecting themselves, not the rest of us.
Liberal moderates push for NEG
Good morning, early birds. the Coalition's "obscure" encryption bill is slammed
