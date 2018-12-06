Bauer Media has reportedly given staff less than a week to decide if they will reapply for jobs at six Australian magazines.

The pips are really being squeezed at German publisher Bauer Media, as it tries to staunch the losses at its Australian magazines. It has already sacked dozens of staff, closed magazines like Cosmo and Cleo, and consolidated operations in other publications. Now word comes from the bunker that Bauer is getting even meaner in sorting out staffing issues.

A source has told Crikey that after merging ("smashing" said our source) Harper and Elle, Bauer is now planning to consolidate into one unit the six “Homes” titles: House and Garden, Belle, Inside Out, Country Style, Real Living and the online HomeLife.