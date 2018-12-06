Hard Quiz and Mad as Hell shine through.

Shaun Micallef (Image: ABC TV)

Thank you ABC for continuing Hard Quiz (932,000 nationally) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (967,000). Both were the top two non-news programs of the night. Tomorrow Tonight at 9 pm -- 645,000 nationally -- had enough to win the slot. In fact the ABC was the most watched network from 7.30 to 9.30pm. The long AACTA Awards on Seven had 457,000 viewers nationally.

Blind Date wasn’t a winner. Yes, it is being hidden away in Ten’s Wednesday night schedule after ratings embarrassment got too much for the network -- 344,000 national viewers at 8.30pm. What an insult. Its almost as though ten wants them to go elsewhere. In regional markets, it was Seven News/Today Tonight on top with 474,000, then Seven’s 6pm News with 470,000, Home and Away with 337,000, the 7pm ABC News with 303,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 300,000