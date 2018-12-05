Victoria is well known as the suppression order capital of Australia, issuing far more of the restrictive orders than other jurisdictions. But the problem of policing online giants including Google, Facebook and Twitter renders suppression orders increasingly pointless.
Where, in previous decades, courts could advise beat reporters and legacy news outlets on details and cases that were suppressed, there's no such mechanism in place for social media or even Google search algorithms to prevent publication of suppressed details. Publishing the details of suppression orders online for anyone to access, including what is suppressed, would in many cases defeat the purpose of the order.
