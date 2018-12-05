BAD UNDERWEAR AND SIX CHIPS AT A TIME
Corporate “wellness” programs are a nice distillation of our rotten dystopia of surveillance, demonstrating the nanny state mentality — bought into by so many self-described progressives — that citizens have a duty to maximise their economic productivity, while handing corporations ever greater power over us.
This includes generating yet more personalised data to be used to sell us crap, while forming part of the ever-growing trend toward greater workplace surveillance. Oh, and they don’t work. Fortunately for those of us who rail against wowsers, we’ll always have fools like the professor who wants us to limit ourselves to six chips at a time.
