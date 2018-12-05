If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

(Image: 7food network)

Food is the latest battle in Australian TV -- not Ten’s fading MasterChef or Seven’s sluggish My Kitchen Rules or Nine’s Family Food Fight flop -- but the contest between the established SBS Food and the 7food network, which started last Saturday and really kicked off on Monday.

After three nights this week, SBS leads easily in the battle, but Seven isn’t doing too shabbily, pulling some viewers -- a week ago, SBS Food was getting shares of 1.4% (Monday) and 1.7% (Tuesday). This week, those numbers were 1.2% and 1.4% respectively. Meanwhile, SBS Food regularly has more viewers in prime time than ABC News 24, 7flix, 9Life and 7Food.