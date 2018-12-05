Lawyers say the Australian government should have informed Interpol of Hakeem Al-Araibi's refugee status when he travelled to Thailand, thereby ensuring his safety.

Refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi. (Image: supplied)

Last week, 25-year-old footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi flew to Thailand for a holiday. Because of his refugee status, Hakeem says he had asked Australian immigration authorities and the Thai embassy in Melbourne before leaving if he was safe to travel to Thailand and was reassured by both that he was.

Hakeem was immediately arrested upon his arrival in Bangkok.