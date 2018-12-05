Indigenous traditional owners from a remote part of Western Australia fear developers will use strong-arm tactics to get consent to frack their land for gas.
The Western Australian Labor government recently lifted a statewide moratorium on fracking after a WA Environment Protection Authority report found the risks to people and the environment was “low”. The controversial drilling process -- which involves injecting very large amounts of water with a small amount of chemicals deep underground -- will be allowed on existing petroleum licences covering 2% of WA.
