Traditional owners say a lack of information, the promise of cash and the sheer size of potential land to be fracked are creating confusion in Western Australia.

Noonkanbah in the Kimberley region of Western Australia is part of the area that may be fracked. (Image: AAP/Diana Plater)

Indigenous traditional owners from a remote part of Western Australia fear developers will use strong-arm tactics to get consent to frack their land for gas.

The Western Australian Labor government recently lifted a statewide moratorium on fracking after a WA Environment Protection Authority report found the risks to people and the environment was “low”. The controversial drilling process -- which involves injecting very large amounts of water with a small amount of chemicals deep underground -- will be allowed on existing petroleum licences covering 2% of WA.