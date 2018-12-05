Crikey readers discuss encryption legislation, Julia Banks and the ABC.

Crikey readers had a go yesterday at discussing the government's controversial encryption legislation -- given particular weight now that Labor is indicating it will support the bill. Meanwhile, there was debate around Julia Banks and the push for a women's caucus in parliament, and that old reader favourite -- the independence of the ABC.

AR writes: Would it be too cynical to think that Labor is slavering at the prospect of getting its grubby hands on all these exciting new security toys when they stumble, clueless, into office? And we may be certain that they will not, absolutely categorically not, misuse them -- it wouldn’t be in their DNA.