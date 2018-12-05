Staff have been told "significant budget pressures" have led to the cuts which may extend to other states.

Border Force is slashing its Western Australian workforce just one week before Christmas, its busiest period.

Crikey has seen an email from a senior Border Force management figure to all Western Australia "intermittent and irregular employees [IIE]" informing them of the cuts. It states that due to "significant budget pressure ... I will only be able to afford around one third of the current level of IIE usage going forward. This measure will commence from 17 Dec."