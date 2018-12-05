Border Force

Border Force is slashing its Western Australian workforce just one week before Christmas, its busiest period. 

Crikey has seen an email from a senior Border Force management figure to all Western Australia "intermittent and irregular employees [IIE]" informing them of the cuts. It states that due to "significant budget pressure ... I will only be able to afford around one third of the current level of IIE usage going forward. This measure will commence from 17 Dec."