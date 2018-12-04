Crikey readers discuss the legacy of the NSW Liberal government, and the necessity of student protesters.

Crikey readers in NSW have long taken exception to the "good" light the Berejiklian government is cast in when compared to their shambolic federal cousins -- they feel it betrays the state government's own significant shortcomings. Yesterday they showed as much when responding to Bernard Keane on the threat of Scott Morrison bringing down the NSW Liberal government. Elsewhere, readers continued to discuss the necessity of student rallies to combat climate change, and the absurd conservative responses to them.

On the fate of the Berejiklian government