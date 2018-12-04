A pair of award shows display an impressively tone deaf approach to women, Scott Morrison's evolving views on preselection, and who is going to take over as media editor at the Oz?
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…
AACTA's needs some help on Twitter, Scott Morrison's agile takes on preselection, and Fraser Anning is going to get banned from Twitter, isn't he?
Yes, Australia is turning away from the hard-right. Yes, the federal government is in chaos. But Labor and the Greens can hardly sit back and assume a 2019 federal election win.
For Gladys’ sake, go: Morrison’s circus will destroy NSW Liberals
The PM's desire to cling on to power for a couple more months will ensure that NSW voters take it out on Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
The weirdest right-wing takes on the student climate protest
Australia's free speech warriors took a righteous stand against children fighting for their future.
Monkey bar furore concretes over the dirty history of the playground
Playgrounds and monkey bars were not created out of fondness for “precious little people”, but a much darker rationale.
Politicians want their own special exemption from idiot encryption backdoor bill
Politicians understand the threat to good government from the Coalition's encryption bill. But they are only interested in protecting themselves, not the rest of us.
