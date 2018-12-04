As Julia Banks and so many other politicians have shown, one can be simultaneously female and not much chop.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Julia Banks has a lucky suit. She wore it when seeking preselection for the division of Chisolm and again on the night of her electoral win. Maybe it was out for cleaning when she claimed that she could live on the Newstart Allowance of $40 a day; these comments from the “sensible centre” were not well received.

Perhaps it was pressed in preparation for her “wide-ranging” interview published last Sunday in The Guardian. Therein, we learn of Banks’ lucky suit, and of her "extraordinary" contributions to Australian political life, or something. Political editor Katharine Murphy is one of many reputable local journalists so apparently surprised by this unsurprising wad of neoliberalism, there’s got to be some magic in Banks’ pantsuit.